Quarterbacks from three of last season's national semifinalists, as well as Oklahoma's Spencer Rattler, have the best odds to win the 2021 Heisman Trophy, according to Caesars Sportsbook. Rattler has the best odds at 11-2, followed by Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei (7-1), Alabama's Bryce Young (9-1) and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud (10-1). Rattler started last season, while Uiagalelei saw action in nine games, including when regular starter Trevor Lawrence was sidelined due to COVID-19. Young was Mac Jones' main backup and Stroud was behind Justin Fields. Young saw action in seven games, while Stroud appeared in three.