THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands recently has been recognized as one of the best places to live in the country according to Niche.com. With this, it isn’t just the beautiful scenery or the multitude of things to do in The Woodlands that make it great. No, its also the people that reside within its pine-covered draping. An individual that comes to mind that truly exhibits selflessness and dedication to his community is Doug Sarant. I had the chance to interview Doug and get an insight on what he does for his community. For example, the past couple of years Doug created his own foundation called “It takes a village Lacrosse”. This initiative creates opportunities for youth and families in need both domestic and internationally while fueling the growth of the sport of lacrosse. Doug, like many others in this community was not born in Texas but he got here as fast as he could.