Ventura County, CA

Glass House Farms to Buy Massive Tomato Greenhouses in Ventura County

By Jean Yamamura
Santa Barbara Independent
 7 days ago

The beautiful tomatoes sold on the vine from Houweling’s 5.5 million square feet of greenhouses, located on the broad, agriculture-heavy Oxnard Plain in Ventura County, are due to be sold to Glass House Brands of Carpinteria, according to the Camarillo Acorn. Owner Casey Houweling promoted a ballot measure to allow cannabis production in the unincorporated county, which passed in November 2020. Glass House Farms made news in 2021 when the company — then owned by Graham Farrar, who operates Santa Barbara’s The Farmacy pot shop — merged with Mercer Park Brand Acquisition Corporation of Toronto in a buyout worth $567 million. Glass House acquired Houweling’s for $100 million in a deal still going through escrow.

