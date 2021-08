The hospital is a designated comprehensive stroke center, specializing in complex neuro-interventional stroke care. AdventHealth Tampa is the first hospital on Florida’s west coast to remove a blood clot in the brain using Rapid Medical’s new TIGERTRIEVER™ device. The device is the only clot removal tool that is adjustable within the arteries to the brain following a stroke. According to the Centers for Disease Control, stroke is the 5th leading cause of death in the United States. With the assistance of TIGERTRIEVER, neuro interventionalists can better remove blood clots and restore blood flow quicker to the brain following a stroke.