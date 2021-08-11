Rockingham Selectboard hear report on finances

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Thursday, Aug. 5, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed finances with Cynthia Stoddard from NEMRC, the Vermont-based software company. Stoddard, NEMRC’s director of training and support, said she has worked in municipal government accounting for 20 years. She has consulted with Rockingham’s Finance Department three times when needed for vacancies or training; this time she has been here since June 14.