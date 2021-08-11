Planning event for Merriman Valley area development open to public

Akron and Cuyahoga Falls residents have been invited to participate in a planning meeting with urban planners and consultants to help create a master plan for the development of the Merriman Valley and Schumacher areas to better connect them to the nearby Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

City officials are looking to create sustainable and environmentally safe ways to design the area into a well-planned retail, residential and entertainment hub while also working to connect the area to the Cuyahoga Valley National Park via walking and bike paths, among other methods.

During a three-day planning charrette, which is a focused period of design activity, residents will be able to share their input as consultants work on-site with stakeholders to incorporate public input and ideas into the design plans in real time.

Residents will be able to participate in ranking and feedback exercises for each option the consultants present for the area.

The cities said that urban design, transportation, economic, zoning, environmental, and recreational components will be key in the master plan.

The planning event will take place at Todaro's Party Center located at 1820 Akron Peninsula Road in Akron from Tuesday, Aug. 17- Thursday, Aug. 19.

Here is the full schedule for the three-day planning charrette:

Public Workshop #2 – Scenario Evaluation

Tuesday, August 17, 2021: 5:30 – 7:00 pm

Live Event at Todaro’s

Open Studio Time

Wednesday and Thursday, August 18 & 19, 10:00 am – noon, 12:30 pm – 3:00 pm

In person at Todaro’s

Public Workshop #3 – Preferred Plan Presentation

Thursday, August 19, 2021: 5:30 – 7:00 pm

Live Event at Todaro’s

RELATED: Akron, Cuyahoga Falls come together to create plan for Merriman Valley area development

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.