It is a great pleasure to announce my appointment of Jeannette Wing to serve as the next Executive Vice President for Research, responsible for managing Columbia’s research activities across our New York campuses and abroad, effective September 1, 2021. Jeannette is currently the Avanessians Director of the Data Science Institute and Professor of Computer Science. She brings to her new role the skills of an accomplished scientist and a gifted administrator with a distinguished career in the academy, industry, and government.