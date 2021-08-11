Cancel
Patagonia, AZ

Patagonia's Sale Section Is Stacked Right Now

By Will Porter
Gear Patrol
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. Most of the time, Patagonia's Web Specials section is a bit sparse as the brand typically only runs two sales a year. Right now, however, Patagonia has refreshed its sale section and we unearthed deals on some of the brand's best products (including the Micro Puff Jacket and the Nano Puff Jacket).

