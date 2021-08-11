The All Stars 6 Queens Reveal Who's The Shadiest In This New Video

Back in 2017, Eureka experienced one of Drag Race’s most dramatic exits. One of season nine’s strongest earlier competitors, the queen was asked to leave after four episodes following a cheerleading challenge-induced leg injury that doctors decided needed serious medical attention and rest. But by the time she returned the following season, taking advantage of an open invitation from RuPaul herself, Eureka had arrived even more fully-formed. Before it was all said and done, the queen had proved herself worthy of the return — she made it all the way to the season nine finale, where she finished runner-up to that season’s winner, Aquaria.