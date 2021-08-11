The All Stars 6 Queens Reveal Who's The Shadiest In This New Video
Class is in session on Drag Race this week, and although the Top 5 have mostly been supportive of one another on All Stars 6, Ru’s latest challenge instigates a shady turn of events. To help stir up a bit of drama, RuPaul tasks the remaining competitors to vote on senior superlatives, which only becomes shadier and shadier as the game goes on, culminating in the queens revealing who they think will be eliminated next. Want to get a first look at the action? Watch a sneak peek of Drag Race All Stars 6 Episode 9 in the below clip.www.elitedaily.com
Comments / 0