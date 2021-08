The fate of American democracy rests in the hands of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). Developments last week add urgency to the call for reforming the filibuster by carving an exception for voting rights legislation. Without such reform, efforts to pass crucial national voting rights legislation (the For the People Act) are doomed. The best way to protect voting rights, ensure election integrity and prevent Trumpist Republicans from rigging future presidential elections is to pass that legislation.