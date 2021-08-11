Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR Cup storylines: Indy road course

By Chris Estrada
NBC Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new chapter of NASCAR Cup Series racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway begins this weekend. After 27 years of competition on Indy’s famous 2.5-mile oval, NASCAR’s premier division will run for the first time on the Brickyard’s 14-turn, 2.439-mile road course. Sunday’s race (1 p.m. ET, NBC) is the final...

nascar.nbcsports.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Gordon
Person
Austin Cindric
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Chase Briscoe
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Ross Chastain
Person
Tyler Reddick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Nascar Cup#Brickyard#Nbc#Indycar#Daytona#Xfinity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR finally has a different points leader

Nobody has more points than Denny Hamlin, but he is now joined at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series point standings with three regular season races remaining. Ever since the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season’s second race at the Daytona International Speedway road course back in February, Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin has sat atop the point standings.
MotorsportsFOX 40 News WICZ TV

Kyle Larson Wins 2021 Go Bowling at the Glen

After a year off in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NASCAR Cup Series made its return to Upstate New York with the 2021 Go Bowling at the Glen. The day started with the winner of the 2018 and 2019 races at the Glen failing the pre-race inspection leading to him having to start at the back of the pack. Meanwhile the pole sitter for the race Brad Keselowski had problems from the jump leading to a 35th place finish. Joey Logan came out in a groove, after starting second he went on to win Phase 1 but fell off to finish 22nd. From there Martin Truex Jr, who started in 9th was really in a rhythm as he went on to win Phase 2, and led the most laps in the race leading 34 of the 90 trips around the track. However in Phase 3, Kyle Larson took the lead after beating Truex Jr. out of pit lane and controlled the race from there. His teammate Elliott made an incredible run from starting in the back of the pack up to second. Elliott was the fastest car at the end but he was in just too big of a hole as Larson was able to hold off his teammate to win the 2021 Go Bowling at the Glen.
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Knoxville Nationals Results: August 12, 2021 (World of Outlaws)

Knoxville Raceway results from night two of the Knoxville Nationals. Tonight, it’s night two of the famed Knoxville Nationals. The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series are back in Knoxville, Iowa for another $12,000 qualifying night battle. View full 2021 Knoxville Nationals results below. Knoxville Nationals: Menu. Entries/Schedule | Aug...
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: 2021 Michigan – Full starting lineup, odds

NASCAR is back to the formula to set the starting lineup for this Sunday’s Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway, the FireKeepers Casino 400. The last time NASCAR used the starting lineup for a Cup Series race was two Sundays ago at Watkins Glen International, as an actual qualifying session was used for this past Sunday’s inaugural race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: How A.J. Allmendinger’s win still affects the playoffs

A.J. Allmendinger doesn’t compete for points in the NASCAR Cup Series, but his win in Sunday’s race still affected the playoff picture. A.J. Allmendinger delivered Kaulig Racing their first ever NASCAR Cup Series victory in Sunday’s inaugural race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway following overtime drama between erstwhile race leader Denny Hamlin and second place runner Chase Briscoe.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Could Denny Hamlin actually miss the playoffs?

Without a win, Denny Hamlin may have to rely on his point total to get into the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. Will that be enough?. Three races remaining in the 26-race 2021 NASCAR Cup Series regular season, and the driver who has led or at least had a share of the lead of the point standings after the last 22 races is still not locked into the playoffs.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson may have found a new rival

Kyle Larson has had great success in the 2021 NASCAR Cup series season, but like anybody who has success, he has picked up a few haters along the way. Kyle Larson continued his dominance of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season by picking up his fifth win of the year at Watkins Glen International this past Sunday.
Michigan StateNBC Sports

Michigan Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Kyle Larson will lead the Michigan Cup starting lineup to the green flag this weekend. He’ll be joined on the front row by Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott for the race at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET Sunday on NBCSN). Ryan Blaney will start third. Matt DiBenedetto starts fourth....
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Indy penalty report: Xfinity crew chief suspended 4 races

Shane Wilson, the crew chief for Xfinity Series driver Ryan Sieg, has been suspended four races, NASCAR announced Wednesday. The penalty is for a wheel coming off Sieg’s car early in last weekend’s Xfinity race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. NASCAR deems such infractions a safety violation and those carry significant penalties.
MotorsportsAutoweek.com

Christopher Bell Sets Kyle Larson Narrative Straight

Christopher Bell didn’t believe the incident with Kyle Larson at Watkins Glen warranted the extra media attention or a back-and-forth between the two drivers, privately or in public, but the narrative has spiraled in the days since. Larson initially apologized for the move he made on Bell early in the...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Kyle Larson charges to starting spot for Knoxville Nationals

Kyle Larson went from 21st to second in his qualifying feature race early Friday morning to secure a starting spot in Saturday night’s Knoxville Nationals. He will start Saturday night’s race third. Larson’s run capped a dramatic night at the half-mile Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway for the driver who won last...
MotorsportsPosted by
Racing News

Wild Knoxville Nationals crash; Kyle Larson snakes through (Video)

NHRA driver comments, “How bout the one dude risking getting run over to make sure he put the fire out on the sprint car up by the wall.”. On Thursday night, it took about an hour to run the first lap of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series feature at Knoxville Raceway. That’s no exaggeration, multiple large accidents took place in preliminary action of the Knoxville Nationals.
MotorsportsNBC Sports

What drivers said after Indy road course Cup race

A look at what drivers said after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course…. AJ Allmendinger – WINNER: “I think (the 2014 win at) Watkins Glen was something that – I mean, it was amazing to go through all the ups and downs and win that race and for (team owners) Tad and Jodi (Geschickter) and Brad (Daugherty). But in a way, it was kind of almost like a relief, as well, like I don’t ever have to be asked about will you ever win a Cup race. So you enjoy it, but at the same point you’re kind of like, ‘Okay, thank goodness now, the relief is gone, I don’t have that hanging over me anymore.’ So it kind of takes a little bit of the enjoyment away. This is, I’m like, I don’t even know – we know showing up at the road course races, we have fast race cars, but like at Indy, the way that played out, I mean, this is just pure enjoyment that I don’t – I’m going to tell them I’m retiring now. Sorry, guys. I’m done, I’m out. I’m not going to Michigan next week. I’m kidding, by the way. I’m going to Michigan. We’ve got a (Xfinity Series) championship to win.”

Comments / 1

Community Policy