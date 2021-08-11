Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

White House urges action on oil as gasoline prices rise

BBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world's top oil producers must do more to help quell rising fuel prices or it could threaten the global recovery, the White House has said. It said the price of oil was now higher than before the pandemic, leading to a spike in prices at the pump. Last month,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 3

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Sullivan
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Brian Deese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gasoline#The White House#Americans#The Labor Department#Uae
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
White House
Related
POTUSWashington Examiner

OPEC tells a weak, incompetent US president to drop dead

Last week, we were wondering : What could be more pathetic than the sight of President Joe Biden begging OPEC to increase oil production, just to make up for the U.S. and Canadian oil production that he had gone out of his way to impede from the moment he took office ?
Traffic104.1 WIKY

Oil extends losses on pandemic fears and rise in U.S. gasoline stockpiles

TOKYO (Reuters) – Crude prices extended their losses into a sixth day on Thursday, hovering near 3-month lows, hurt by growing fears over slower fuel demand amid a spike in COVID-19 cases worldwide while an unexpected rise in U.S. gasoline inventories added to pressure. Brent crude was down 85 cents...
Trafficdtnpf.com

Oil Futures Advance as US Crude, Gasoline Stocks Fall

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange reversed higher in early trade Wednesday, with the U.S. crude benchmark moving back above $67 per barrel (bbl) after the American Petroleum Institute reported draw downs in nationwide crude and gasoline stockpiles last week, while lingering concerns over slowing economic growth triggered by rising COVID-19 infections continue to cap the market's upside.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

U.S. oil stockpiles decline as prices rise

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 3.2 million barrels last week as oil prices increased to trade around $66.75 at midmorning Wednesday. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 435.5 million barrels during the week ended Aug. 13 from 438.8 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. The country has about 6 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
Foreign Policymarketplace.org

Cutting the Taliban off from global trade could be a tall order

The head of Afghanistan’s central bank has fled the country. The U.S. has cut off the central bank’s access to reserves held here and may end up taking other steps to isolate the Taliban from the international financing system. The question is, how’s that going to work if other countries,...
Foreign Policyinvesting.com

Treasury Yields Lower On Afghanistan Turmoil, China Growth Concerns

The stunning collapse of the Afghanistan government and the country’s takeover by the Taliban sent investors scurrying into the safe haven of U.S. Treasuries. Yields on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note plunged below 1.23% after cruising above 1.35% over the past week. The weekend news, of chaos in Kabul, accelerated the decline that began on Friday with a lower-than-expected report on U.S. consumer sentiment .
POTUSNew York Post

Biden demands OPEC boost oil production amid rising gas prices

The White House is pressuring OPEC and its allies to boost oil production in a bid to tackle rising gasoline prices — despite imposing tighter restrictions on US oil companies last year. Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued a statement on Wednesday urging OPEC — the Organization of the...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Why the White House's call to pump more oil is oddly timed

The White House’s call for OPEC to pump more oil in an effort to contain gasoline prices has experts puzzled. Why it matters: While consumers would always love to see lower prices at the pump, they aren’t exactly sounding alarms as confidence remains high and spending has surged above pre-pandemic levels.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House: OPEC+ oil output 'not enough', could harm global recovery

WASHINGTON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration has urged OPEC and its oil-producing partners to boost production, saying current output is “simply not enough” and could threaten the current global economic recovery, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in...
Trafficdailyforex.com

Crude Oil Recovers on Rising Gasoline Consumption

Oil futures gained ground yesterday after the markets learned that fuel demand is rising in the United States despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Brent crude oil futures rose by 2.30% during the session, closing at the 70.63 level. Similarly, West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures gained 2.72% and closed the session at the 68.29 level.
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Prices Rise In Choppy Trade

Oil prices rose in choppy trade on Thursday after three days of losses. While tensions in the Middle East helped push prices higher, the upside remained capped by COVID-19 related concerns and data showing a surprise build in crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s top oil consumer. Brent...
Businesswnynewsnow.com

Lawmakers, White House Economic Advisors Monitoring Rising Inflation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – By now, all of us are noticing rising prices in our every day lives. From the pump to the produce section, inflation is hitting us. Overall, prices are up 5.4 percent from a year ago with some industries, hit harder than others. Food is up an average of 2.5 percent from last year, according to the Consumer Price Index. Gas along with used cars and trucks, are each up 45 percent.
Energy Industryinvesting.com

Aramco Raises Asia, U.S. Oil Prices in Sign Demand Seen Rising

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil for prices for buyers in Asia and the U.S. for September in a sign the world’s largest crude exporter sees demand continuing to recover despite a surge in coronavirus cases in some of the world’s main energy importers. OPEC+, the oil-producers’ group led by...
TrafficMySanAntonio

Oil extends slump after surprise jump in U.S gasoline stockpiles

Crude futures extended the longest slide in five months after a surprise increase in U.S. gasoline inventories that signaled fuel demand may be under threat as Covid-19's delta variant menaces the economic recovery. West Texas Intermediate dropped by almost 1% on Wednesday, the fifth straight daily decline. Domestic gasoline stockpiles...
U.S. PoliticsForexTV.com

Fed officials nearing agreement to begin tapering in November: WSJ

Federal Reserve officials are moving toward agreement on a timetable that would see the central bank begin scaling back its easy-money policies in about three months if the economic recovery continues, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The report, citing public statements and interviews, said a string of strong employment reports have bolstered the case for the Fed to announce its next meeting, on Sept. 21-22, its intentions to begin tapering its monthly asset purchases. The tapering could potentially begin as soon as its following meeting in November, the report said. Some officials have called for ending the purchases by mid-2022, according to the Journal. The Treasury market took the report in stride, with the yield on the 2-year Treasury note down around 1 basis point at 0.205%, while the 10-year yield was down around 1.5 basis points at 1.283%.
Energy IndustryBirmingham Star

US sanctions push Iran's oil output to 40-year low

Iran's crude oil production fell to the lowest in 40 years, according to an updatedanalysisby the US Energy Information Administration. At less than 2 million barrels per day (bpd), the EIA said, the country's oil output was affected by both the pandemic, which decimated demand for oil, and US sanctions targeting specifically the Iranian oil industry.

Comments / 3

Community Policy