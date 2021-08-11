Local real estate firms team up again for Raleigh townhome developments
The homes, with layouts featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, will be located east of the newly-renovated John Chavis Memorial Park.www.bizjournals.com
The homes, with layouts featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 baths, will be located east of the newly-renovated John Chavis Memorial Park.www.bizjournals.com
The Triangle Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/triangle
Comments / 0