Trenton, NJ

New Jersey gets federal grants to make urban areas greener

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey is getting $2 million in federal grants to help make urban areas greener.

The money comes from the outdoor recreation legacy partnership program, which helps target projects in “historically marginilized communities,” the state’s Sierra Club chapter said.

“The Biden White House supercharged this program earlier this year as part of their America the Beautiful initiative to protect 30% of lands and waters in the U.S. by 2030, ” the chapter said.

Trenton will receive $1 million to develop a soccer and fitness complex at a former industrial site along the Assunpink Creek. “New amenities include a regulation sized-soccer field and two open air pavilions, one outfitted with exercise equipment and the other left open as a multipurpose space,” the Sierra Club said.

Camden County will get $1 million to improve Whitman Park as well as to expand the park into an adjacent industrial site. The result will be a 10-acre park.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

