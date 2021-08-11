Qubit Survey Finds More Than 85% of Consumers Plan to Keep Shopping Online, Despite Stores Reopening

Few things are as important to a grocery store's reputation as its customer service. Being able to find what you need is great, but being able to find someone to process your return in a timely manner or help you reach that cereal box on the top shelf can impact your overall view of a business. In fact, according to Forbes, roughly 7 in 10 people report they're likely to spend more at a business that offers them a pleasant experience over a business that has nothing to offer them but plenty of product.