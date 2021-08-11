Cancel
EXPLAINER: What’s at stake in Boys Scouts bankruptcy case

By RANDALL CHASE Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, Del. — The Boy Scouts of America sought bankruptcy protection in February 2020 to halt thousands of lawsuits by men who said they were molested as youngsters by Scoutmasters or other leaders. The filing was part of an attempt to reach a global resolution of abuse claims and create a compensation fund for victims. The Boy Scouts recently announced an $850 million agreement with key constituencies, but not all parties in the case are on board. A judge will hold a hearing starting Thursday to decide whether to approve the agreement, which could result in a new reorganization plan for the Texas-based Boy Scouts.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

