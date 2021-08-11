Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois’ Newest Law Expands Family Leave For Some School Workers

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 8 days ago

(Springfield, IL) — Illinois’ latest expansion for family leave helps people who work in schools. Governor JB Pritzker yesterday signed a law that lowers the number of hours school librarians, classroom assistants, and lunchroom workers must work in order to qualify for unpaid family leave. The governor says he wants to make sure to take care of the people who help take care of our kids. The new law is expected to mean that more than 25-thousand unionized school employees will be able to take up to 26 weeks off from work to care for a sick family member or child.

