Clinton County, IL

Mask mandate opponents sue, urge Illinois Legislature to intervene

By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 8 days ago

The governor is dismissive of a lawsuit filed this week challenging his order requiring masks in schools. Attorney Thomas DeVore filed suit on behalf of a parent of Clinton County school students saying the governor does not have the legal authority to punish schools for not following guidance from state agencies. DeVore said the legislature failed to pass a measure allowing actions against schools that don’t follow COVID mitigations, and the governor is acting unilaterally.

