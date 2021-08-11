Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charities

The Youth Center recognizes LAHS student as Stellar Volunteer

By courtesy
oc-breeze.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this, the third installment of The Youth Center’s Stellar Volunteer tetralogy, we acknowledge the accomplishments of local high school student, Katie Recker. The Youth Center recently recognized four extraordinary youth volunteers by surprising them at their homes. The four were selected from hundreds who were nominated for the prestigious 2021 Stellar Volunteer Award. This year’s awardees of $500 scholarships were: Lukas Evert, Katie Recker, Davis Taylor and Kirsten Okamoto. Katie was nominated for the prestigious Stellar Volunteer award by Los Alamitos Unified School District and Girl Scouts.

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Youth Leadership#Scout Troop#Charity#Lahs#The Youth Center#Stellar Volunteer Award#Casa Youth Shelter#Precious Life Shelter#Boy Scout Eagle Project#Lrb 562 Rrb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
Miami Lakes, FLmiamilaker.com

Youth Council volunteers sought

The Town of Miami Lakes is seeking young people to join the Miami Lakes Youth Council. Members of the council help create new program- ming for events held at the town youth center, The Spot. Councilmembers must devote one to two hours each week for meetings; participate in monthly or...
Eaton, OHEaton Register Herald

Volunteers recognized for work during pandemic

EATON — On Tuesday, July 27, volunteers of the Preble County Medical Reserve Corps who aided in COVID-19 response efforts across the county were recognized with a banquet honoring their service. “You guys did incredible amounts of work in the last year and a half,” Preble County Health Commissioner Erik...
Great Neck, NYgreatneckrecord.com

Scholarship Awarded To Great Neck Student And Volunteer Firefighter

The Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) has awarded the 2021 FASNY Gerard J. Buckenmeyer Volunteer Scholarship to Seth Newman of Great Neck. Newman received a certificate and scholarship of $1,500 for his volunteer service in the community from Mike Krummenacker, member of the FASNY Board of Directors.
Jefferson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Volunteer bingo callers sought at Jefferson senior center

JEFFERSON — Bingo once again will be played indoors at the Jefferson Area Senior Center beginning in September. Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. The senior center is looking for volunteers who would like to call bingo once a month. This would be a two-hour commitment, with 14 games played. There is a break after game seven.
Flagstaff, AZArizona Daily Sun

Letter to the Editor: A call for volunteers at the Food Center

I’m currently a Graduate Student at NAU and a volunteer at the Flagstaff Family Food Center. I’ve recently received a mass email notifying that the National Guard, who has helped the Food Center during their surge caused by COVID, is leaving the Food Center. This will impose a great void operationally, as the demand for food remains high, but now the shortage of help to sustain the demand is very low.
Santa Maria, CASanta Maria Times

Santa Maria Recreation and Parks recognizes Adopt-A-Road volunteers

Several volunteers in Santa Maria's Adopt-A-Road litter mitigation program will be rewarded with certificates of appreciation by the city Recreation and Parks Department next week. The certificates will be presented to six different agencies and volunteers during the Recreation and Parks Commission meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Since 2017,...
Minnetonka, MNPosted by
Terry Davis

Minnetonka High School Student Volunteer Opportunities

MINNETONKA, MN - Minnetonka Public Schools aims to help students understand the needs of the community and serve the public good through Tonka Helps. Many nonprofits rely on volunteers and service projects. For almost 30 years, Tonka has been helping, developing, and changing communities in the area through volunteering projects and organizations with great missions.
Chandler, AZsantansun.com

Nonprofit opening STEM center for Chandler youth

Si Se Puede, the Chandler nonprofit specializing in science education for local youth, next month is opening a new center for students design and build robots. After receiving a $50,000-grant from the Rogers Corporation earlier this year, the foundation decided to create a “world-class” science center near Arizona Avenue and Elliot Road for the 2,000 students and young adults who participate in their programming.
Lehigh County, PATimes News

Salisbury Township resident recognized for volunteer work

Sally Hill, of Salisbury Township, recently was recognized by the Lehigh County Office of Aging and Adult Services as a community Unsung Hero for her dedication as a volunteer. The Unsung Hero designation recognizes volunteer efforts of older Americans. In a nomination letter from the staff at Lehigh Valley Center...
Waseca, MNsouthernminn.com

LSS seeks foster grandparent volunteers to impact lives of children and youth

Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota (LSS), in partnership with AmeriCorps Seniors, is seeking volunteers for its Foster Grandparent service in Goodhue, Rice, Steele and Waseca counties to offer guidance and encouragement to children and youth in the community. Foster Grandparent volunteers are older adults who traditionally offer one-to-one mentoring in...
AdvocacyPortsmouth Times

How volunteering benefits students

Volunteering is often seen through the lens of how volunteers help to improve their communities. Though there’s no denying the valuable role volunteers play in strengthening their communities, it’s worth noting just how much volunteers can benefit from donating their time and effort to worthy causes. A 2020 study published...
Meriden, CTPosted by
Record-Journal

Recent Meriden grad recognized for volunteer efforts

MERIDEN — Karen Gomez might seem like an ordinary teen getting ready for her first year of college in the fall. But the 17-year-old city resident has been doing more than preparing for college — she has done more than 450 hours of community service during high school, an achievement she was recognized for as one of eight students that received education awards from Midstate Chamber of Commerce late last month.
Societykilrradio.com

New Youth Center to Open in Jackson

(Jackson)—A new Youth Center will be opening soon in Jackson. The First Baptist Church of Jackson has purchased the former Presbyterian Christian Education Building in Jackson. First Baptist Youth and Family Pastor, Thor Kurtz, says he got the idea for a youth center a few years ago. Kurtz says after...
abc10up.com

North Country Trail Association Recognizes Volunteers

Marquette, Mich – A local non–profit is honoring the dedicated volunteers that keep them on the path to success. The North County Trail Association honored nine members for their volunteer service. Awards are separated into four categories, 100, 200, 400 and 10,000 hours of cumulative service. “It’s important to recognize...
Santa Clarita, CAscvnews.com

Wilk, AT&T Recognize SCV Nonprofit for Foster Youth Program

SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, joined AT&T on Thursday in presenting Fostering Youth Independence with the AT&T Investing in California Award. AT&T awarded the Santa Clarita nonprofit $3,000 in recognition and support of its work on behalf of foster youth. “Congratulations to Carolyn Olsen, Gina Stevens, Stacey...
Fort Atkinson, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Volunteer drivers for Fort senior center bus needed

The Fort Atkinson Senior Center bus has been in storage at the city garage throughout the pandemic. Staff are hopeful that in the near future the bus service will be able to resume, but volunteer drivers are needed. Before COVID, the bus/van picked up older adults and took them to local medical appointments, pharmacies and stores, and the senior center. If interested in being a volunteer driver, let staff know and they can get you on board.
Woodward, OKPosted by
Woodward News

Board recognizes FCCLA students

Woodward Public School Board of Education recognized the Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) as Parliamentary Procedure National Champions during the meeting Monday evening. In addition to receiving certificates for Level Three parliamentary procedure 2021 National first place winners, several teammates also received a $50,000 full tuition scholarship from...
Ocean City, NJocnjdaily.com

Youth Baseball Seeks Volunteer Umpires

Volunteer umpires are a key component of youth baseball. The Ocean City Youth Athletic Association is currently in need of volunteers, age 14 and up, to officiate games in the Little League program’s 7 to 12 age group. An often selfless task, umpiring on a volunteer basis keeps the Association’s...

Comments / 0

Community Policy