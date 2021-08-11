The Youth Center recognizes LAHS student as Stellar Volunteer
In this, the third installment of The Youth Center’s Stellar Volunteer tetralogy, we acknowledge the accomplishments of local high school student, Katie Recker. The Youth Center recently recognized four extraordinary youth volunteers by surprising them at their homes. The four were selected from hundreds who were nominated for the prestigious 2021 Stellar Volunteer Award. This year’s awardees of $500 scholarships were: Lukas Evert, Katie Recker, Davis Taylor and Kirsten Okamoto. Katie was nominated for the prestigious Stellar Volunteer award by Los Alamitos Unified School District and Girl Scouts.www.oc-breeze.com
