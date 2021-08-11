Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Peduto aide Majestic Lane leaving to work for Allegheny Conference

By Tom Davidson
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 7 days ago
The leader of Pittsburgh’s Office of Equity, who also serves as outgoing Mayor Bill Peduto’s deputy chief of staff, is leaving next month to take on a similar role with the Allegheny Conference on Community Development.

Majestic Lane has worked for the Peduto administration since 2016. He became deputy chief of staff and chief equity officer when the city’s Office of Equity was created in 2019 to help the city evaluate all of its programs through a “lens of equity.”

“His work has changed the way Pittsburgh makes decisions to implement equitable policy and investments and support community-driven development,” Peduto said. “Majestic has set a new, higher standard for how cities can institutionalize prioritizing equity.”

During his tenure, Lane helped to launch the city’s Office of Community Health and Safety, coordinated community-police relations programs and helped implement the United Nations Sustainable Development goals for the city.

He also served on the city’s Affordable Housing Task Force and helped set up the Housing Opportunity Fund that uses $10 million a year to develop and preserve affordable housing in the city.

“We infuse our work with the belief that our young people and children, especially Black young men and boys, and women of all ages deserve access to opportunities to succeed,” Lane said. “All persons in our city deserve to feel respected, safe and welcome.”

Lane’s last day with the city will be Sept. 17.

He will become the Allegheny Conference’s chief equity officer on Oct. 18.

Founded in 1944 to develop post-war Pittsburgh and Allegheny County, the conference now also serves Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

“The experience and expertise that Majestic brings to bear, along with his dedicated focus, will enhance existing efforts across the conference’s agenda to improve equity in our region,” Allegheny Conference CEO Stefani Pashman said.

He will work to implement a plan developed by the conference’s racial equity committee to combat structural racism and help the region’s Black population succeed in the workplace.

“I’m pleased to have the opportunity to lead the conference’s initiatives to improve racial inclusion in our region and to work closely with the conference team and regional leaders. The region has much potential but there’s also a lot of work to be done to assure that there are opportunities for all here,” Lane said.

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

