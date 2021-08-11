Cancel
Chicago White Sox set for a ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ in the Field of Dreams game

By LAMOND POPE Chicago Tribune
Herald & Review
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox reliever Liam Hendriks has a checklist for the team’s trip to Dyersville, Iowa, for Thursday’s Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees. “I want to do my own Shoeless Joe kind of feeling, walk through the corn to the actual field,” Hendriks said during a conference call Monday. “There’s a 100% chance I’m going to get lost in the (corn) maze (next to field). I may need to have a flare gun in case I get lost and I need to start pitching.”

