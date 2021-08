Nothing is quite as nostalgic for me as sitting down with my friends after school for a rousing match of Mario Kart 64. The four-player split-screen action was mindblowing to us and the graphics at the time were some of the sharpest, and prettiest, we’d ever seen. Fast forward 25 years later and the experience, while still pretty great to play, hasn’t aged quite as gracefully in the graphics department, especially in the HD and 4K era. Lucky for us, modders have created one of the best-looking Mario Kart 64 experiences with the release of a brand new texture pack dubbed Mario Kart 64 HD.