Ohio State Football: One QB isn’t making Ryan Day’s decision easy
We talked about the options for the Ohio State football team at quarterback this morning. One of them isn’t making things easy for Ryan Day. Kyle McCord sure isn’t making this whole starting-quarterback-decision thing easy for Ryan Day. By all accounts, the true freshman from Philadelphia has been very impressive so far in fall camp. C.J. Stroud may be the perceived leader of the Buckeye quarterback derby (Jack Miller is a part of it as well), but McCord is certainly having his say.scarletandgame.com
