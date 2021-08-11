Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Ohio State Football: One QB isn’t making Ryan Day’s decision easy

By Del Barris
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe talked about the options for the Ohio State football team at quarterback this morning. One of them isn’t making things easy for Ryan Day. Kyle McCord sure isn’t making this whole starting-quarterback-decision thing easy for Ryan Day. By all accounts, the true freshman from Philadelphia has been very impressive so far in fall camp. C.J. Stroud may be the perceived leader of the Buckeye quarterback derby (Jack Miller is a part of it as well), but McCord is certainly having his say.

scarletandgame.com

Comments / 2

FanSided

FanSided

127K+
Followers
320K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Mccord
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State Football#Football Team#Big Days#American Football#Buckeye#The Ohio State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Mack Brown says SEC coup beginning of ‘Super Conferences’

Fly War Eagle and the college football world at large have been injected with new life since Texas and Oklahoma joined Auburn football in the SEC. While the partnership won’t begin until 2025, the fanbases from Norman and Austin have already introduced themselves to the existing SEC followings. Speculation on what new rivalries will form, whether or not there will be a pod format moving forward, and even what the next steps from the other conferences will look like have already begun.
Auburn, ALPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football fans react to Joey Gatewood to UCF rumors

This past week, the several-year-old Joey Gatewood-Bo Nix Auburn football QB debate was revisited when it was announced that he’d be leaving Lexington to transfer from the Kentucky Wildcats. Now, it’s going to be ratcheted up to a whole new level if Gatewood can get on the field this upcoming...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

The interesting method Joe Burrow used to get his groove back

A couple of weeks ago, Joe Burrow sent a shiver down the spines of Cincinnati Bengals fans when he said he was feeling frustrated and not like himself. It was certainly expected that the former LSU football star would need some time to find his groove again after suffering a devastating injury last November. Burrow hasn’t played in a game since tearing his ACL in week 11 against the Washington Football Team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Steelers that I hope prove me wrong during the 2021 season

With the Steelers’ regular season drawing near, I personally hope these five players prove me wrong and exceed expectations. The Steelers maintain a certain level of expectation every year due to their longstanding success in the league. While their expectations are down a bit this year, most still expect them to be competitive and be in play for a playoff spot. Individual team members also naturally carry certain expectations, and in the case of the five below, I personally think they will struggle in 2021 more than most.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Arizona Football gives scholarships to three defensive walk-ons

With the 2021 Arizona Football season just around the corner, Jedd Fisch and the Wildcats have given scholarships to three defensive walk-ons. It was a day of celebration for Arizona Football and the Wildcats! Just before the Cats took to the practice field to take part in their morning practice, head coach Jedd Fisch surprised the team by announcing a pool day.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former second-round pick looking to earn job with Cardinals

Ninth-year veteran Margus Hunt is hoping to impress the Arizona Cardinals and extend an NFL career that began back in 2013. When the Arizona Cardinals took to the field this past Friday night, they did so without the services of several of their defensive line regulars. J.J. Watt, Jordan Phillips, Zach Allen, Leki Fotu, Rashard Lawrence, and Corey Peters were all sidelined for one reason or another.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patriots: Eagles defense chirping Cam Newton was uncomfortable sign

The 2021 New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be intimately familiar with each other by the time this preseason week wraps up. Both sides are battling in joint practices by day, studying film by night, and prepping for a Week 2 preseason game battle on Thursday evening, where New England will try to build on their impressive momentum from their “NFC East” opener against the Washington Football Team.
Tennessee StatePosted by
FanSided

Tennessee football: Ranking games on 2021 schedule by difficulty

One of the reasons Josh Heupel has the potential for a surprise first year as head coach of the Tennessee football program is the hospitable schedule. The Vols play eight games at home, and none of their non-conference foes are expected to be in the top 25 this year. They also play in an SEC East that has numerous mediocre teams.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers roster: Is Aaron Banks at risk of being next NFL Draft bust?

The 49ers’ second-round NFL Draft pick of 2021, Aaron Banks, has had a rocky start to his pro career, raising questions if he’ll turn into a bust. Yes, it’s absolutely an overreaction to think San Francisco 49ers rookie offensive guard Aaron Banks is going to be a bust. First, the...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings kicker impersonating the human torch recently

Minnesota Vikings kicker Greg Joseph has been lighting it up recently in practice, which is a great sign for the team heading into the 2021 season. For some reason, it has felt like the Minnesota Vikings kicking situation has been a bit under the radar this offseason. Maybe Vikings fans have just been anticipating the team’s kicker to rip their hearts out at some point this year, no matter who ends up with the job.

Comments / 2

Community Policy