Eva Carlston Academy Announces Another Layer of Expertise to Their Academic Program

VERONA, Italy (PRWEB) August 06, 2021. Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International and the founder of Vinitaly International Academy, together with VIA faculty member Henry Davar, hosted media and trade for an exclusive happy hour tasting benchmark Italian wines and discovering the structure and impact of the VIA programme. During the event, Stevie Kim announced a new scholarship focusing on diversity and inclusion, enabling new students access to this unique Italian wine education program. “I realised underrepresented groups have not received appropriate support and attention during the development of the VIA program,” Kim said. “We would now like to make up for lost time by offering a tuition waving program.” Students will be able to apply immediately for the VIA Courses running in the USA on September 13-15 in Boston, Houston and Seattle.