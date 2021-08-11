Tom Hardy Wants Venom vs Spider-Man

Tom Holland is already entering the Spider-Verse after a fan deepfaked him into the Amazing Spider-Man series. Stryder HD absolutely knocked this video out of the park. Now, some Andrew Garfield fans will find this whole deal morally reprehensible. (They will get their big moment in the sun when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters later this year, if reports are to be believed.) A lot of the personal work that Garfield did sticks around in this deep fake. It really is a wonder how Stryder managed to keep the tracking so on-point despite the framing of the two Peters being so different in the MCU series and Sony’s entries. No Way Home isn’t due out until December, but there’s a lot of this fan-made content coming around lately. It’s more than enough to hold our attention until a trailer materializes.