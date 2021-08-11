Cancel
Movies

Tom Hardy Wants Venom vs Spider-Man

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Hardy is ready for a crossover with Tom Holland's Spider-Man. In a recent interview the Venom: Let There Be Carnage star took the diplomatic approach of kind of sort of saying that, should key factors fall into place, he wouldn't mind seeing his Venom finally share the screen with Spider-Man. Given the deep bond and history between the characters, Marvel fans have been expecting Spider-Man and Venom to be in the same movie since Sony holds the rights to both characters. So far that hasn't happened - but from what Tom Hardy says, it seems like a definite possibility for the future.

comicbook.com

