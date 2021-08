The truth can be very frustrating when all you have is lies on your side. CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan confronted MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell during his three-day “cyber symposium” in South Dakota this week. The event was supposed to prove once and for all that China was involved in “stealing” the 2020 election from former president Donald Trump. But like the event itself—which lacked any election fraud evidence at all—MyPillow guy’s interview with O’Sullivan was also an epic dumpster fire.