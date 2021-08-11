Special Weather Statement issued for Price by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Price A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Price County through 1130 AM CDT At 1112 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Willow Lake, or 23 miles southeast of Park Falls, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Price County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH