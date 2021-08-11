Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Price County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Price by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 08:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-11 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Price A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central Price County through 1130 AM CDT At 1112 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Willow Lake, or 23 miles southeast of Park Falls, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Price County. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Park Falls, WI
County
Price County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust#Doppler Radar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Biden says 'chaos' was unavoidable following Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Wednesday said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan could not have been handled in a way that didn't lead to “chaos ensuing” in his first interview since the Taliban took control of the capital city of Kabul. “No, I don’t think it could have been handled...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
NBC News

Judge throws out Trump-era approvals for Alaska oil project

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A federal judge on Wednesday threw out Trump administration approvals for a large planned oil project on Alaska’s North Slope, saying the federal review was flawed and didn’t include mitigation measures for polar bears. U.S. District Court Judge Sharon Gleason in Anchorage vacated permits for ConocoPhillips’ Willow...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand identifies Delta outbreak origin as cases jump

WELLINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand's COVID-19 outbreak jumped to 21 cases on Thursday, but the authorities said the virus may not have been in the community for long as they linked its origin to a recent returnee from Sydney. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Health Chief Ashley Bloomfield...

Comments / 0

Community Policy