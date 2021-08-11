Cancel
Public Health

French vaccine centers vandalized amid tensions over health pass

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 7 days ago
© Getty Images

French vaccine centers have been vandalized amid rising tensions over COVID-19 health passports the country recently implemented.

A French Interior Ministry official told Reuters that 22 health facilities, including 15 vaccination centers, have been attacked since July 12.

The vandals have graffitied buildings with Nazi symbols such as swastikas and written “Nazi,” “genocide” and “collaborator” on the facilities.

"Wrecking a vaccination centre speaks volumes about the motives of the perpetrators, who will be tracked down," Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

No arrests have been made so far in connection to the vandalization, but Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the perpetrators will be punished.

The vandalism comes as citizens have been protesting for weeks against the country’s health passes.

The outburst of violence comes as the country continues to roll out its health pass requirements this week. A health pass is only granted to someone who is fully vaccinated, has natural immunity from the virus or has a negative COVID-19 test within the past 72 hours.

The documentation is needed to do basic public activities such as entering a restaurant or a train.

The passes have been implemented as France is seeing a rise in cases from the delta variant of the coronavirus.

