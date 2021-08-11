Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion & Billie Eilish Lead 2021 MTV VMA Nominations: See Full List Of Nominees

By Jason Brow
Hollywood Life
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe MTV Video Music Awards just announced this year’s nominees, with Justin Bieber leading a pack. Check out who got nominated – from Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X to BTS!. It’s time to cue up “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” because the MTV Video Music Awards are now one month away from taking over the Barclays Center. On Sept. 12, MTV will celebrate music’s biggest and brightest – but you can’t have an awards show without any nominees. Today (Aug. 11), MTV unveiled this year’s slate of contenders, featuring “artists whose cultural impact and work over the past year has transformed the music industry and created global conversation.” At the top of the list with the most nominations – 7 in total – is Justin Bieber. He’s followed by Megan Thee Stallion, who netted six VMA nominations, including Artist of the Year, and a handful of others for “Wap,” her collab with Cardi B.

hollywoodlife.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Daniel Caesar
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Halsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Music#Universal Music#Sony Music#The Barclays Center#Mtv#Vma#Hollywoodlife#The Kid Laroi#Wap#Atlantic Records#Kemosabe Records#Rca Records#Montero#Warner Records#Geffen Records Polo G#Columbia Records Saweetie#Elektra Music Group#Latto#Ovo Republic Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Remix
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BTS
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritieskiss951.com

Justin Bieber Shares Rare Photos of All of His 6 Siblings

Justin Bieber shared new photos of his younger siblings alongside his wife Hailey Bieber in celebration of half-sister Bay’s 3rd birthday. Bieber, 27, shared photos outside surrounded with all of his “familia.” In one photo, he and Hailey, 24, can be seen smiling in front of pastel balloons with the birthday girl, whose birthday was yesterday (August 16), Hollywood Life reports.
CelebritiesPosted by
TheWrap

Olivia Rodrigo Nabs 5 MTV VMA Nominations – See The Full List

The nominations are in for MTV’s Video Music Awards, and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo has the potential to clean house on the big night. The “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series” star nabbed five nominations. Rodrigo scored nods for Artist of the Year, Best New Artist Push, Performance of...
Theater & DanceNME

Watch EVERGLOW sing hits by Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and more

South Korean girl group EVERGLOW recently made an appearance on Seventeen Magazine’s ‘8 Bit Melody Challenge’ series where they took on hits by various popular artists. During their appearance, EVERGLOW were tasked with guessing 10 mystery songs by different pop artists. Throughout the video, the girl group member sang a number of hit songs, including Lady Gaga‘s ‘Poker Face’, Britney Spears‘ ‘Baby One More Time’ and Dua Lipa‘s ‘Break My Heart’.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug Among Latest iHeartRadio ‘Titanium Award’ Recipients

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, Young Thug, 24kGoldn, Iann Dior and Chris Brown are the latest artists to receive iHeartRadio’s “Titanium Award” for reaching one billion total audience spins in 2021. Grande reached the milestone with her song “Positions,” with Brown and Young Thug following with “Go Crazy,” Lipa with “Levitating” and 24kGoldn and Dior with “Mood.” The Total Audience Spins calculation is based on certified Mediabase airplay and is multiplied by the number of people listening to the radio at the time of those plays. This measures total audience impressions — the broadcast equivalent of the number of streams from a streaming...
MusicBillboard

Madonna's New Warner Music Group Deal: What Could It Mean?

On the new Billboard Pop Shop Podcast, we're hashing out the big questions: Is new music on the way? Could we hear any songs that have been locked in the Madonna vault? Could this spell a new collaboration (or two) with Warner's current pop princess Dua Lipa? Katie & Madonna superfan Keith break it all down on the brand-new episode below:
MusicPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Ariana Grande, Young Thug & More Receive Titanium Award For A Billion Spins

The fans have been listening on iHeartRadio and now, some of their favorite artists have reached a new milestone for some of their biggest hits. iHeartMedia is presenting several artists with the Titanium Award to celebrate reaching a threshold of 1 billion total audience spins across iHeartRadio stations of their hit song in 2021. These superstars and their respective songs include Ariana Grande with "positions," Chris Brown and Young Thug with "Go Crazy," Dua Lipa with "Levitating" and 24kGoldn and Iann Dior with "Mood."
Celebritiesrock947.com

Machine Gun Kelly, Lorde performing at MTV VMAs

Machine Gun Kelly and Lorde are set to perform at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker will play his new single “Papercuts,” while the “Royals” artist will be delivering an “explosive world premiere” off her new album Solar Power. Both MGK and Lorde are nominated for...
MusicPosted by
GoldDerby

VMAs 2021: 6 artists who could make history include J Balvin, Drake, BTS …

The 2021 VMA nominations are out, and there are a lot of records that could be broken at the 37th edition of these awards. From potential firsts for Cardi B, J Balvin and Drake, to historic repeats by BTS and The Weeknd, let’s see what milestones could be achieved this year. SEE2021 VMA nominations list: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo among top MTV Video Music Awards nominees BTS Nominated for Best Pop, BTS’ “Butter” could make them only the third act to win the category back-to-back. The only other artists who have done so are NSYNC in 2000 (“Bye Bye Bye”)...
Celebritiesneworleanssun.com

Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, others to perform at 2021 VMAs

Washington [US], August 19 (ANI): This year's biggest stars will be performing at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards!As per Variety, on Wednesday, MTV announced that Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello and Lorde will all be among the performers at the 2021 VMAs. Many more...

Comments / 0

Community Policy