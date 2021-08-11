Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion & Billie Eilish Lead 2021 MTV VMA Nominations: See Full List Of Nominees

The MTV Video Music Awards just announced this year’s nominees, with Justin Bieber leading a pack. Check out who got nominated – from Olivia Rodrigo to Lil Nas X to BTS!. It’s time to cue up “No Sleep Till Brooklyn” because the MTV Video Music Awards are now one month away from taking over the Barclays Center. On Sept. 12, MTV will celebrate music’s biggest and brightest – but you can’t have an awards show without any nominees. Today (Aug. 11), MTV unveiled this year’s slate of contenders, featuring “artists whose cultural impact and work over the past year has transformed the music industry and created global conversation.” At the top of the list with the most nominations – 7 in total – is Justin Bieber. He’s followed by Megan Thee Stallion, who netted six VMA nominations, including Artist of the Year, and a handful of others for “Wap,” her collab with Cardi B.