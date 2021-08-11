Cancel
Member spotlight | Barbara Minney

By Member Spotlights
thedevilstrip.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“A wife, a poet, a writer, a public speaker, and a quiet activist,” is how Barbara Minney describes herself. Barbara transitioned at 63 years old and has been married to her wife for almost 40 years. A few years ago, they presented a workshop on transitioning while married. Barbara is...

#Poetry#Transgender Women#Northeast Ohio Books#The Akron Beacon Journal
