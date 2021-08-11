Cancel
Columbia, MD

Merriweather Post Pavilion to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test in order to attend concerts

By Ryan Dickstein
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, Md. — If you have tickets or are planning to attend an upcoming concert at Merriweather Post Pavilion, you will soon need proof that you're COVID free. I.M.P, the promotion company heading operations at the Columbia venue said Wednesday, that concertgoers would have to provide photo ID with matching proof of full vaccination status or a negative test result within 72 hours of a show, in order to attend.

