Bella Hadid Revisits Her Best Street Style Looks and Introduces Her Va-Va-Voom Alter Ego

Bella Hadid’s outfits aren’t merely outfits, but rather a glimpse into her life. The September cover girl’s Life in Looks video is a mini autobiography, chronicling her entrance into the industry as well as the emotions that come with it. Following in her mother, Yolanda, and sister Gigi’s footsteps, Hadid started modeling and signed with IMG at the age of 16. Though it wasn’t until 2015 that Hadid truly began to blossom and become a household name. That year, Hadid attended the “China: Through the Looking Glass” Met gala with Topshop, a standout moment in which she wore a “short little dress.” Even early on, it was evident that Hadid would stand out from the fashion pack. Those vertiginous gold heels she wore with her Met gala dress? Hadid picked them out herself. “I had no shoes and I went to the Saint Laurent store and got them myself,” she says. “I still have them today.”