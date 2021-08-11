Cancel
U.S. road travel rose 14.5% in June as motorists near pre-pandemic driving

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. motorists drove 14.5% more miles in June over COVID-19 pandemic levels in 2020 as more Americans return to offices and resume trips. The Federal Highway Administration said Wednesday motorists drove 282.5 billion miles in June, up 35.7 billion miles over June 2020. Travel in June was nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. In June 2019, U.S. motorists logged 284.5 billion miles.

