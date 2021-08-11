Cancel
Austin, TX

This week in Austin music: Alanis Morissette, Black Crowes, Kesha

Austin 360
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere's what's happening in the Live Music Capital of the World. Alanis Morissette with Garbage, Cat Power at Germania Insurance Amphitheater. Get ready to party like it’s 1995. This tour originally was timed to the 25th anniversary of Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill” and pushed because of the pandemic. The cross-country jaunt is part of a larger celebration of the classic album which brought female fury to the airwaves in a way that reshaped rock & roll for a generation of young women. At the Grammy Awards earlier this year, the Broadway musical version of “Jagged Little Pill” took the trophy for best musical album. Keeping with the theme of female artists who make groundbreaking rock in the ‘90s, Morissette is joined by Garbage on the tour. Liz Phair, who was originally on the tour, was replaced by Cat Power. $75 and up. germaniaamp.com. — D.S.S.

