San Antonio, TX

Silicon Valley startup gets equity infusion from San Antonio VC

By Jeannette E. Garcia
San Antonio Business Journal
 7 days ago
San Antonio-based venture capital firm Geekdom Fund LP has invested equity funding in Palo Alto-based software testing management company Testlio Inc., according to a document filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The local VC raised $107,497 in a sidecar series for the Silicon Valley startup that has more...

The San Antonio Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

