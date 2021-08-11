Cancel
Maine State

Maine affordable housing panel to begin its work this week

By Cayla Bamberger
Connecticut Post
 7 days ago

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A commission in Maine that is tasked with addressing the barriers to affordable housing in the state is set to begin its work this week. The commission, which will study zoning and land use restrictions as a way to increase housing opportunities, holds its first meeting on Thursday. Democratic House Speaker Ryan Fecteau proposed the creation of the commission with a bill that passed this year.

