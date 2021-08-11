Make Way For the Orange County Smoke Queen

Spend any time scrolling through the Los Angeles barbecue scene on social media and you’ll find three common tableaus: One, a collection of glistening brisket shots, thickly sliced to show the peppery, smoke-blackened edges and wobbly, extra-tender interior. Two, slabs of pork ribs, layered in a stack or dangling from the end of a set of tongs, bendy but not broken. Three, heaving trays, complete with perfectly scooped sides ready to be consumed at an upcoming brewery night or weekend presale-only pop-up. For hundreds of backyard enthusiasts, underground pop-ups, and barbecue restaurants around Southern California, these vital food-envy-inducing shots amount to a modern business card, a connection point between seller and buyer.