Fulton, MD

Man dies after striking a tree in Fulton; police continue to investigate the crash

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 7 days ago
Howard County police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened in Fulton.

On Tuesday, at around 9:32 p.m., a 2005 Acura TL was traveling westbound in the 12000 block of Lime Kiln Road when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.

The driver and sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the collision.

Lime Kiln Road was closed between Route 216 and Reservoir Road for approximately three hours.

