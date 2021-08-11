Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

13-year-old boy causes American Airlines flight to divert when he tries to kick out a window

By Linda Hasco
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The incidences of airline passengers’ extreme behavior continue to rise in 2021. On Tuesday, an American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive. According to a report by CBSN Los Angeles, witnesses said about an hour into the flight, the...

www.pennlive.com

Comments / 4

PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
95K+
Followers
44K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Boy#Cbsn Los Angeles#Business Insider#Hawaiian#Cnbc#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
LifestyleNewsweek

American Airlines Passengers Face up to 20 Years in Jail Over Alleged Assault

Two women have been charged with assault in connection with an incident that allegedly forced an American Airlines flight to divert to Arizona. Kelly Pichardo and Leeza S. Rodriguez, both from the Bronx area of New York, are accused of interfering with a flight crew member and simple assault during a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles in February.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Stuck seat led to wild brawl on American Airlines flight: witness

A wild fistfight broke out between two passengers on an American Airlines flight — over a reclined seat that got stuck, footage shows. The clip, obtained by KXAN, shows two men trading blows in the cramped cabin as other travelers look on and beg them to stop during Sunday’s trip from New Orleans to Austin, Texas.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Caught On Camera: 13-Year-Old Boy Restrained On Flight From Maui To Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles was diverted to Honolulu after a 13-year-old boy became disruptive. Witnesses said the boy attempted to kick out the window next to his seat and became physical with his own mother about an hour into the flight. The video shows other passengers helping to restrain the teenage passenger. A man who recorded the encounter said the boy may have been screaming, punching, and kicking the seats in front of him because of a developmental disability. “It was enough to make me concerned for my family,” said a passenger on the flight who did not want to be identified. “And actually I feel bad for the airlines because they have to be really delicate.” The plane was diverted to Honolulu, where passengers were put on other flights or given hotel rooms. American Airlines said flex cuffs were used to restrain the boy, and no duct tape was used. He was put in plastic handcuffs and escorted off the flight upon landing. No arrests were made and no one was hurt.
Aerospace & Defensekxnet.com

Southwest Airlines pilot urges passengers to wear masks in viral video: ‘It’s not a political statement’

(NEXSTAR) – A Southwest Airlines pilot is going viral for his frank, funny remarks concerning the federal mask mandate during a recent pre-flight announcement. As seen in a video clip making the rounds on social media, the pilot ticks through a shortlist of rules, urging his passengers to refrain from drinking alcohol and abide by the federal mask mandate for the well-being of his crew.
Aerospace & DefenseNBC News

American Airlines employee boots passenger from flight: I’d suggest taking Spirit

An American Airlines passenger was booted off a Texas-to-Florida flight after allegedly refusing to wear a mask. The video was taken by another passenger and has gone viral on social media. In a statement, American Airlines said a customer was not allowed to travel after failing to comply with the federal mask mandate and addressing one of our team members using profane language. NBC News does not know what actually happened on the plane.July 22, 2021.
Aerospace & DefenseNewsweek

American Airlines Flight Forced to Land with Punctured Tire

An American Airlines was forced to make a landing in Israel with a punctured tire after reporting issues mid-flight. Flight AA052 from Miami to Tel Aviv landed successfully at Ben Gurion Airport after a state of emergency was declared following the malfunction on Monday. The flight, with 167 passengers and...
LifestyleCleveland News - Fox 8

13-year-old American Airlines passenger duct-taped to seat after in-flight incident, video shows

(NEXSTAR) – A 13-year-old boy flying with American Airlines reportedly needed to be restrained with duct tape after becoming belligerent on a Tuesday flight. The incident took place on a flight from Maui to Los Angeles, American Airlines confirmed. Witnesses who spoke with KCAL said the boy had attempted to kick out a window before passengers and crew attempted to restrain him to his seat. He also became physical with his mother, according to the outlet.
Accidentsnowdecatur.com

13-Year-Old unruly airplane passenger restrained with duck tape after attempting to kick out window

An aggressive 13-year-old boy had to be restrained in his chair with duck tape during an American Airlines flight from Maui to Los Angeles this week. According to reports the boy got violent and attempted to kick out the window near his seat. He was physically fighting with mother who couldn’t get him under control when some passengers stepped in. Flight attendants taped the boy to his seat and the pilot had to make an emergency landing in Honolulu.
Public Safetyinsideedition.com

11-Year-Old Boy Is Restrained During Flight Before Emergency Landing

An 11-year-old boy, reportedly with special needs, was restrained in his seat on board an American Airlines flight after becoming disruptive, according to the airline. The plane was diverted to Honolulu after taking off from Kahului Airport in Maui en route to Los Angeles after the incident, according to the airline.
IndustryWANE-TV

Spirit Airlines cancels half its flights; American Airlines also struggling

(AP) — Spirit Airlines canceled nearly half its schedule for Tuesday, the third straight day of extremely high cancellation numbers at the budget airline. By early afternoon, the low-cost carrier had canceled about 320 flights, or 47% of its schedule, according to the FlightAware tracking service. In addition, dozens more flights were late. The blame appeared to lie at least partly with a technology outage affecting crew scheduling.

Comments / 4

Community Policy