Scratch Gourmet Express and Catering opens at the Shops of Prairie Village
Scratch Gourmet Express and Catering, an “elevated comfort food” restaurant, is officially open at The Shops of Prairie Village. Despite supply chain delays causing an eight-month setback, Scratch opened for business on Tuesday, Aug. 3 in the former Standees space at 3939 W. 69th Terrace. Co-owner Tyler Morrison said he and his wife, Monica, landed on Prairie Village because they live nearby and wanted to keep Scratch “a local, community-driven restaurant.”shawneemissionpost.com
