CHICAGO (CBS) — We begin our day with areas of fog possible. Otherwise, heat and humidity continue to increase, with a high around 86. We’ll see partly sunny skies today, with the chance for isolated afternoon showers or thunderstorms in the heat and humidity of the day. Above normal temperatures continue on Thursday, with a stray shower or storm possible, and a high around 87. That trend continues on Friday, with a better chance to see rain on Saturday as a cold front moves in.