A fresh wave of Marvel properties coming to theaters and Disney+ means a fresh wave of merchandise coming to the Disneyland Resort. With “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” set to debut exclusively in theaters on September 3 and new animated series “What If…?” coming to Disney+ August 11, there is plenty on the horizon to get excited about. We found a new collection of apparel and toys from “Shang-Chi” as well as a couple of t-shirts from “What If…?” inside World of Disney at the Downtown Disney District in the Disneyland Resort. Take a look at everything below.