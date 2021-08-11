Jacqueline Mae Williams passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 with family by her side. Jackie was born in Lodi, California on May 22nd, 1941 to parents Fred and Carrie Reaka. Jackie was always proud to be the big sister to Randy, Jerry, Ray, and Julia. Jackie is survived by her daughters, Kim Williams and Kari Clithero. In addition to being the cherished “Gramcrackers” to Jessica, Jackie, and Alex, she was also a great-grandmother to Jackson, Howard, and Elsie. Her love of family extended to all of her nieces and nephews, who she considered her children.