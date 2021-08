SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — He was badly burned, but he’s a wildfire survivor. Rescuers said there’s finally been a possible sighting of the injured bear cub known as Tamarack, who was being treated for wildfire burns but escaped his enclosure in South Lake Tahoe earlier this month. However, state wildlife authorities are refusing to capture and treat the bear again, sparking backlash from rescuers. “The consensus was that it was 70-90 percent sure it was Tamarack,” said Ann Bryant with the BEAR League, a rescue group that helped track down Tamarack over the weekend. “The bear was way up in the tree...