Labor Dept. announces funding to modernize unemployment system in states

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 8 days ago
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Labor today announced a series of actions to modernize and reform a cornerstone of our economic infrastructure, the unemployment insurance system. Over the last year alone, the unemployment insurance system has helped nearly 53 million workers stay afloat during a pandemic and economic crisis and put nearly $800 billion into the economy – staving off an even deeper recession.

