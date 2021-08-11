Samsung’s new $999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest folding phone on the planet right now

Samsung trade-ins, especially for the US have been great. In the trade-in offer, buyers get an option to trade their existing smartphone for a brand new Galaxy device in return for some credits. These credits get deducted on your purchase making the new device even more affordable. So far, Samsung has allowed a single or two devices for the trade-in. Now, after the launch of the new Galaxy foldables, Samsung has bumped the limit to 4 devices.