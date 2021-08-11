Cancel
Samsung’s new $999 Galaxy Z Flip 3 is the cheapest folding phone on the planet right now

By Joe Rice-Jones
knowtechie.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung just announced the Galaxy Z Flip 3, its third flip-phone style foldable handset. The big surprise this time? The price, starting at $999.99. That cut in price doesn’t mean Samsung cut corners anywhere, instead, the entire specs package has been boosted. The 6.7-inch interior screen is now running at 120Hz adaptive, the protective film over the screen glass is 30 percent stronger, and the second screen is now larger.

