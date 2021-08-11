Jaquiski Tartt injury history, projected outlook for 2021

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he hasn’t planned out when first-round QB Trey Lance will get work with the first team. “I don’t know. I haven’t really defined that for myself either,” Shanahan said, via NFL.com. “Just when I think it feels right, when he seems ready, when I think the team seems ready. I mean, we’ll continue to mix him in there. But I don’t plan on just doing that completely. But Trey, what he showed in that game is, you know, I wish I could have left them there longer. I know he enjoys playing and he’s only been able to play one game in over a year, but I think it was good for him to get out. I think he started out good, got a little excited sometimes which he does. And you get a little excited, some of your technique and stuff you lose which will be fun to watch with him. Trey’s a guy who’s tough on himself and loves to correct things and since we’ve had him he’s been very good at correcting mistakes.”