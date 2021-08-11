Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2021 VMA Nominations

The Smith kids seem preternaturally based, like callbacks to a storied brand of sophisticated bohemian. They make cool art; they’ve long questioned modern social mores; they push philanthropic and philosophical causes; and they leave us the hell alone. It’s a lifestyle doubtlessly born out of wealth; Willow and Jaden are second-generation Hollywood stars, scion of Will and Jada, multihyphenate performers whose résumés in television, film, and music stretch back over 30 years. Jada is a talented actress, a natural talk-show host, and a sometime rocker whose metal band Wicked Wisdom is one of few in history to have shared stages with Britney Spears and Tool. Will’s journey as a sitcom lead, chart-topper, and A-list action-film star gained momentum after he earned his first gold record for the 1988 rap hit “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” off his and DJ Jazzy Jeff’s He’s the Rapper, I’m the DJ album. Will must’ve meant business in that song: Seeing a family of his own creation now interact on their Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, you get the sense that there is a painstaking honesty and mutual respect between them, that these parents truly do want to know the children they’ve raised. (The year in increasingly worrying Chet Hanks gaffes goes to show how being raised in the spotlight can go another way for celebrity kids; you can be the kind of free spirit that appears at high-profile events in a Batman costume, or you can be the kind that goes public with conspiratorial COVID-19 anti-vaxxer rhetoric.)