New York City, NY

Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion Lead 2021 VMA Nominations

By Justin Curto
Vulture
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast summer, the VMAs turned heads as one of the first COVID-era awards shows daring to put on a live, in-person ceremony. A year later, not much has changed on this front — the 2021 Video Music Awards are once again trying to take place at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, in front of a live audience, after last year’s show had to be moved to outdoor venues across New York City. Now, the September 12 show is “set to be one of the first fan-filled awards shows in NYC since the city’s reopening,” as a release touts. And it’ll do so with a stacked list of nominees, announced August 11. Justin Bieber leads the pack with seven nominations, owing both to his video for “Peaches” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, along with his starring role in DJ Khaled and Drake’s video for “POPSTAR,” nominated for Video of the Year. Megan Thee Stallion is close behind with six, thanks largely to to her appearance in “WAP” with Cardi B, in addition to an Artist of the Year nomination. Five-time nominees include Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X, and Olivia Rodrigo, the latter of whom is nominated for the first time. Find the full list of nominees below.

www.vulture.com

Comments / 0

