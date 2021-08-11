US Postal Service adds two East Dallas locations to pilot program for businesses
Two U.S. Postal Service post offices in our neighborhood are now participating in the USPS Connect Local pilot program. The program, which started July 19, helps businesses and organizations provide local-to-local same-day or next-day package delivery at affordable prices. It launched in three Dallas locations and is now available at the University Post Office and Lakewood Post Office.lakewood.advocatemag.com
