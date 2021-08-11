Valdosta Police Department holds hiring event

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department is seeking/hiring qualified applicants for the position of police officer. "We are holding an open testing hiring event on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at 9 a.m.," according to a VPD statement. "We allow entrance 30 minutes prior to the testing time. Once you have successfully completed the process, VPD will send you to the academy where you will become a state certified peace officer. Come be a member of the Valdosta Police Department."